NYC Home to the Most Billionaires In the World

New York City is known for a lot of things. Bagels, the Empire State Building, clubs that stay open until 4 a.m.—and now, for being the city that is home to the most billionaire in the world. 70 billionaires call New York City home—including the mayor of the city Michael Bloomberg. Moscow comes in second with 64 billionaires, and London comes in third with 54 billionaires. The findings come from a study by WealthInsight.

Tokyo took top honors for the city with the most millionaires and London meanwhile has the most multi-millionaires—defined as having a net-worth of $30 million or more.

Interestingly, according to the company’s projections, China is expected to become the second wealthiest country in the world by 2020.