NYC Boutique, Aloha Rag, Announces In-House Line

I first started shopping at Aloha Rag through their amazing e-commerce site. The store was in Hawaii, a long trip from New York, even for copious amounts of Margiela and Tom Binns. Thankfully, now we have our own Manhattan location.

Today, owner Tatsugo Yoda and creative manager Jeremiah Mandel announced that they have designed a private label for the store, also called Aloha Rag. Priced from $50 to $550, it will include denim, graphic T’s, jackets, and dresses.

In general, when I love a store, I usually love their in-house line as well. See: Opening Ceremony, their store is hipster heaven and their line is exactly what I want to wear all the time. The exception to the rule is definitely Barneys Co-Op, another T-shirt, no thanks.

If these sketches prove true, we can’t wait for the line to drop.

[WWD]