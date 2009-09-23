NY Fashion Week: My Favorite Moments

It’s true: everyone always has their fair share of complaints about New York Fashion Week. The packed schedule, the disparate show venues, the endless parties, aching feet, lack of cabs, etc, etc. But in the end, I somehow find myself looking back on the ten hazy crazy days and thinking, “That was actually kind of fun.” It’s like being at a really chic summer camp where flutes of champagne come in place of marshmallows, and sleep is not allowed. Luckily, this time around, I had my amazing LOMO camera to help me capture the memories like a pro (seriously, I’m obsessed with it, and it hasn’t left my side since).

Here, a few of my favorite New York Fashion Week moments:

Tavi!!

Pretty Bensoni, styled by friend Aya Kanai

Gorgeousness at Naeem Khan

Keith Lissner

Molly Smith from Refinery 29 and Elizabeth Monson–party partners in crime

Vena Cava at Milk Studios

Lingerie-clad models showing off Ranjana Khan’s jewels

A moment of peace, hanging out before Rag & Bone

Refueling with a fried egg sandwich at Cookshop