NY Fashion Week 09: Zero + Maria Conejo

Name: Elizabeth Monson

Title: Content Coordinator

Designer: Zero + Maria Conejo

Describe the collection in one sentence: organic elements in an urban landscape

Who is wearing this collection: fashion lovers, artists

Favorite look: green jersey dress- draped with green wasist cuff (1/2 belt)

Overheard: loudest applause yet for run of show, Conejo’s bow

Front row: Simon Doonan, Aya Kanai, Julia Frakes, Tavi

Sitting next to: Jonathan Lawhorne (stylist), Mary Kate Steinmiller, Market Editor, Teen Vogue

Soundtrack highlights: sound of raindrops

Gifts/Goodiebags: nope

Grade: A