Name: Meg Cuna

Title: Chief Content Officer

Designer: Y3

Describe the Collection in one sentence: you’re not this cool, you wouldn’t get it.



Who is wearing this collection? Sky from Epiphany Media

Favorite look: neon mesh with no arm holes

Overheard: “Is Kanye here?” – Bloggers

Front row: Rufus Wainwright, Tavi, Cory Kennedy

Sitting next to: Japanese press… lots of them!

Soundtrack highlights: marching Band with ‘rock’ under…

Gifts/Goodiebags: a reason to come to the Gramercy

Grade: A ++