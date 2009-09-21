NY Fashion Week 09: Walter

Name: Carol Han

Title: Executive Fashion Director

Designer: Walter

Describe the collection in one sentence: Young, fun shapes in great saturated colors.

Who is wearing this collection: Starlets!

Favorite look: Little floral dress with long black vest.

Overheard: “Whoa, that’s a lot of skin for 10 in the morning.” (Referencing a certain blonde starlet.)

Front row: Kristin Cavallari, Katrina Bowden, Alex McCord.

Sitting next to: Across the runway from Alex McCord.

Soundtrack highlights: “Goodbye Horses,” by Q Lazzarus.

Gifts/Goodiebags: Cosmetics, a book!

Grade: B