NY Fashion Week 09: Walter

Name: Carol Han
Title: Executive Fashion Director
Designer: Walter
Describe the collection in one sentence: Young, fun shapes in great saturated colors.
Who is wearing this collection: Starlets!
Favorite look: Little floral dress with long black vest.
Overheard: “Whoa, that’s a lot of skin for 10 in the morning.” (Referencing a certain blonde starlet.)
Front row: Kristin Cavallari, Katrina Bowden, Alex McCord.
Sitting next to: Across the runway from Alex McCord.
Soundtrack highlights: “Goodbye Horses,” by Q Lazzarus.
Gifts/Goodiebags: Cosmetics, a book!
Grade: B