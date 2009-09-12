NY Fashion Week 09: United Bamboo

Name: Elizabeth Monson
Title: Content Coordinator
Designer: United Bamboo
Describe the collection in one sentence: Softened origami shapes- a little like Dries.
Who is wearing this collection? Any of the superbly cool looking people attending the show.
Favorite look: Paper bag-waists sailor pants and shorts
Overheard: Lots of street style requests for Taylor Tomasi— those shoes!
Front row: Scott Schuman and Garance Dore
Sitting next to: The Macy’s buying team
Soundtrack highlights: Music by Sean Lennon
Gifts/Goodies: Shiseido bag and samples
Grade: C+
Trend(?): Tails- also seen at Erin Wasson and Rag & Bone
Images: Style.com