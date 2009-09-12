NY Fashion Week 09: United Bamboo

Name: Elizabeth Monson

Title: Content Coordinator

Designer: United Bamboo

Describe the collection in one sentence: Softened origami shapes- a little like Dries.

Who is wearing this collection? Any of the superbly cool looking people attending the show.

Favorite look: Paper bag-waists sailor pants and shorts

Overheard: Lots of street style requests for Taylor Tomasi— those shoes!

Front row: Scott Schuman and Garance Dore

Sitting next to: The Macy’s buying team

Soundtrack highlights: Music by Sean Lennon

Gifts/Goodies: Shiseido bag and samples

Grade: C+

Trend(?): Tails- also seen at Erin Wasson and Rag & Bone

Images: Style.com