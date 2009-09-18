NY Fashion Week 09: Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Elizabeth Monson

Title: Content Coordinator

Designer: Tommy Hilfiger

Describe the collection in one sentence: Relaxed shapes, relaxed colors, relaxed fabrics.



Who is wearing this collection: Country club members.



Favorite look: Navy silk easy suit on Abbey Lee.

Overheard: “I’m going to push aside a model and proclaim-Taylor has the best walk ever.”

Front row: Taylor Swift! Penn Badgley, Naomi Watts, January Jones, Rosario Dawson, Emily Blunt, Mary Louise Parker

Sitting next to: Lyz Mancini

Soundtrack highlights: The Doors, Blondie, “Rapture”

Gifts/Goodiebags: None

Grade: B-

*Stopped by the new flagship on 5th Ave too – nice store!

Images: Style.com