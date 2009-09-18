NY Fashion Week 09: Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Elizabeth Monson
Title: Content Coordinator
Designer: Tommy Hilfiger
Describe the collection in one sentence: Relaxed shapes, relaxed colors, relaxed fabrics.
Who is wearing this collection: Country club members.
Favorite look: Navy silk easy suit on Abbey Lee.
Overheard: “I’m going to push aside a model and proclaim-Taylor has the best walk ever.”
Front row: Taylor Swift! Penn Badgley, Naomi Watts, January Jones, Rosario Dawson, Emily Blunt, Mary Louise Parker
Sitting next to: Lyz Mancini
Soundtrack highlights: The Doors, Blondie, “Rapture”
Gifts/Goodiebags: None
Grade: B-
*Stopped by the new flagship on 5th Ave too – nice store!
Images: Style.com