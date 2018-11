Name: Carol Han

Title: Executive Fashion Director

Designer: Tibi

Describe the collection in one sentence: Bright, candy colored party girl looks.

Who is wearing this collection: Sparkling social butterflies.

Favorite look: Too many to count – I want it all! But love the one-shoulder minidresses.

Overheard: “I’m obsessed with that slipdress!”

Front row: Lara Meiland-Shaw, Annabel Vartanian

Sitting next to: Jessica Karcher

Soundtrack/highlights: Upbeat ’80s!

Gifts/Goodiebags: ?

Grade: A-