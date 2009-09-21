NY Fashion Week 09: Threeasfour Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Jessica Karcher

Title: Market Editor

Designer: Threeasfour

Describe the collection in one sentence: Yoko Ono inspired circular prints and sleek silhouettes.

Who is wearing this collection: Downtown artsy types.



Favorite look: Blue circular print dress.

Overheard: One more show to go after this!

Front row: Yoko Ono and Sean Lennon and the models that were walking the show

Sitting next to: International press.

Soundtrack highlights: Yoko Ono’s new music produced by Sean Lennon.

Gifts/Goodiebags: Fiji Water

Grade: A

Images: Style.com