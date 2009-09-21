NY Fashion Week 09: Threeasfour Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Jessica Karcher
Title: Market Editor
Designer: Threeasfour
Describe the collection in one sentence: Yoko Ono inspired circular prints and sleek silhouettes.
Who is wearing this collection: Downtown artsy types.
Favorite look: Blue circular print dress.
Overheard: One more show to go after this!
Front row: Yoko Ono and Sean Lennon and the models that were walking the show
Sitting next to: International press.
Soundtrack highlights: Yoko Ono’s new music produced by Sean Lennon.
Gifts/Goodiebags: Fiji Water
Grade: A
Images: Style.com