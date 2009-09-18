NY Fashion Week 09: Temperley Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Jessica Karcher
Title: Market Editor
Designer: Temperley
Describe the collection in one sentence: Circus-inspired graphic prints.
Who is wearing this collection? Someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously.
Favorite look: Stripe top with printed shorts and black blazer.
Overheard: A conversation about the video projecting off a 15-foot rotating cylinder.
Front Row: Presentation.
Sitting next to: Carol Han and Ari Goldberg.
Soundtrack highlights: Circus-themed music.
Gifts/Goodiebags: Cocktails.
Grade: B-