NY Fashion Week 09: Temperley Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Jessica Karcher

Title: Market Editor

Designer: Temperley

Describe the collection in one sentence: Circus-inspired graphic prints.

Who is wearing this collection? Someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously.

Favorite look: Stripe top with printed shorts and black blazer.

Overheard: A conversation about the video projecting off a 15-foot rotating cylinder.

Front Row: Presentation.

Sitting next to: Carol Han and Ari Goldberg.

Soundtrack highlights: Circus-themed music.

Gifts/Goodiebags: Cocktails.

Grade: B-