Name: Carol Han

Title: Exec Fashion Director

Designer: Ruffian

Describe the collection in one sentence: Artsy, military, feminine, all well-tailored

Favorite look: sheer slipdresses and little military jackets

Overheard: “It’s a little early for this music.”

Front row: Kristian Laliberte and Annabel Vartanian

Sitting next to: Amri Leever from Cosmo

Soundtrack highlights: Back in the NY groove

Gifts/Goodiebags: Pen from MoMA, lockers.com gift card

Grade: B

Images: Style.com