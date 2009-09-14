NY Fashion Week 09: Reem Acra

Name: Jessica Karcher

Title: Market Editor

Designer: Reem Acra

Describe the collection in one sentence: colorful prints, mixed and matched

Who is wearing this collection: a younger Reem Acra fan

Favorite look: Blue/white printed dress and the jewelry

Overheard: gasps as a clip-on jewel fell off a shoe.

Front row: Philip Block, Ann Caruso

Sitting next to: Courtney Weinblatt from Harper’s Bazaar

Soundtrack highlights: male vocals over loud beats

Gifts/Goodiebags: Reem Acra carrying her dog out at the end, cute!

Grade: B+