NY Fashion Week 09: Reem Acra

Name: Jessica Karcher
Title: Market Editor
Designer: Reem Acra
Describe the collection in one sentence: colorful prints, mixed and matched
Who is wearing this collection: a younger Reem Acra fan
Favorite look: Blue/white printed dress and the jewelry
Overheard: gasps as a clip-on jewel fell off a shoe.
Front row: Philip Block, Ann Caruso
Sitting next to: Courtney Weinblatt from Harper’s Bazaar
Soundtrack highlights: male vocals over loud beats
Gifts/Goodiebags: Reem Acra carrying her dog out at the end, cute!
Grade: B+