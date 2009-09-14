NY Fashion Week 09: Rebecca Taylor

Name: Jessica Karcher
Title: Market editor
Designer: Rebecca Taylor
Describe the collection in one sentence: mixed prints- dots, leopard, floral
Who is wearing this collection: gossip girls, young Hollywood, and then followers.
Favorite look: leopard skirt, polka dot top, and blue blazer
Overheard: “Why is Tiffani Amber Thiessen at Fashion Week?”
Front row: Blake Lively, Tiffani Amber Thiessen, Gabrielle Union
Sitting next to: the aisle
Soundtrack highlights: upbeat French
Gifts/Goodiebags: not in my row
Grade: A