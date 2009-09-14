NY Fashion Week 09: Rebecca Taylor

Name: Jessica Karcher

Title: Market editor

Designer: Rebecca Taylor

Describe the collection in one sentence: mixed prints- dots, leopard, floral

Who is wearing this collection: gossip girls, young Hollywood, and then followers.

Favorite look: leopard skirt, polka dot top, and blue blazer

Overheard: “Why is Tiffani Amber Thiessen at Fashion Week?”

Front row: Blake Lively, Tiffani Amber Thiessen, Gabrielle Union

Sitting next to: the aisle

Soundtrack highlights: upbeat French

Gifts/Goodiebags: not in my row

Grade: A