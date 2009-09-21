NY Fashion Week 09: Ralph Lauren

Name: Carol Han
Title: Executive Fashion Director
Designer: Ralph Lauren
Describe the collection in one sentence: Refined country gentleman, innocent prairie girl, American pioneer, elegant debutante.
Who is wearing this collection: The country gentry, the All-American girl.
Favorite look: Sweet floral print dress.
Overheard: “That’s an awfully long runway bow – he looks amazing.”
Front row: David Lauren, Lauren Bush, Janet Jackson.
Sitting next to: ran in as the show was starting – no time for intros!
Soundtrack highlights: “From Hank to Hendrix,” by Neil Young.
Gifts/Goodiebags: N/a
Grade: B