NY Fashion Week 09: Rachel Roy

Name: Elizabeth Monson

Title: Content Coordinator

Designer: Rachel Roy



Describe the collection in one sentence: sophisticated shapes in bright pops of color- very versatile

Who is wearing this collection: anyone not afraid of color

Favorite look: army green jumpsuit

Oveheard: “I love these bright colors”

Front row: Presentation- ALT, Joe Zee, Bobbi Brown (she did the makeup)



Sitting next to: Presentation- CFDA board members

Soundtrack highlights: random electronic

Gifts/Goodiebag: nope

Grade: B+

Images: Style.com