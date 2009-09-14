NY Fashion Week 09: Rachel Roy

Name: Elizabeth Monson
Title: Content Coordinator
Designer: Rachel Roy
Describe the collection in one sentence: sophisticated shapes in bright pops of color- very versatile
Who is wearing this collection: anyone not afraid of color
Favorite look: army green jumpsuit
Oveheard: “I love these bright colors”
Front row: Presentation- ALT, Joe Zee, Bobbi Brown (she did the makeup)
Sitting next to: Presentation- CFDA board members
Soundtrack highlights: random electronic
Gifts/Goodiebag: nope
Grade: B+
Images: Style.com