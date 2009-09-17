NY Fashion Week 09: Peter Som Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Elizabeth Monson

Title: Content Coordinator

Designer: Peter Som

Describe the collection in one sentence: Palm Beach prints meet the art world

Who is wearing this collection: Fun sophisticates

Favorite look: Pleat-front pink dress with sheer back and exposed bra

Overheard: Models chatting and giggling

Front row: Jen Ford from Lucky, Taylor Tomasis, the Paper crowd

Sitting next to: Photographer Mark Iantosca- it’s a presentation

Soundtrack highlights: circus waltz (?) in a good way

Gifts/Goodiebags: nope

Grade: A+

Images by Mark Iantosca.