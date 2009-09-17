NY Fashion Week 09: Peter Som Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Elizabeth Monson
Title: Content Coordinator
Designer: Peter Som
Describe the collection in one sentence: Palm Beach prints meet the art world
Who is wearing this collection: Fun sophisticates
Favorite look: Pleat-front pink dress with sheer back and exposed bra
Overheard: Models chatting and giggling
Front row: Jen Ford from Lucky, Taylor Tomasis, the Paper crowd
Sitting next to: Photographer Mark Iantosca- it’s a presentation
Soundtrack highlights: circus waltz (?) in a good way
Gifts/Goodiebags: nope
Grade: A+
Images by Mark Iantosca.