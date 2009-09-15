NY Fashion Week 09: Pamella Roland Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Elizabeth Monson
Title: Content Coordinator
Designer: Pamella Roland
Describe the collection in one sentence: Structured shapes-pleats, ruffles, body
Who is wearing this collection: reality show stars on Bravo!
Favorite look: silver blazer w/ black pants
Overheard: the room was abuzz-very popular show
Front row: Julia Alison, Real Housewives of NY, Toni Braxton, Lisa Raina, Amanda Bynes
Sitting next to:
Soundtrack highlights: “Womanizer” Remix. “I wear my sunglasses at night.”
Gifts/Goodiebags: “Town & Country” magazine
Grade: B