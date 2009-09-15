StyleCaster
NY Fashion Week 09: Pamella Roland Spring/Summer 2010

Elizabeth
by

Name: Elizabeth Monson

Title: Content Coordinator

Designer: Pamella Roland

Describe the collection in one sentence: Structured shapes-pleats, ruffles, body

Who is wearing this collection: reality show stars on Bravo!

Favorite look: silver blazer w/ black pants

Overheard: the room was abuzz-very popular show

Front row: Julia Alison, Real Housewives of NY, Toni Braxton, Lisa Raina, Amanda Bynes

Sitting next to:

Soundtrack highlights: “Womanizer” Remix. “I wear my sunglasses at night.”

Gifts/Goodiebags: “Town & Country” magazine

Grade: B

image

image

image

image

image

