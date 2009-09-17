NY Fashion Week 09: Oscar de la Renta Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Carol Han

Title: Executive Fashion Director

Designer: Oscar de la Renta

Describe the collection in one sentence: global, glamorous, worldly influence

Who is wearing this collection: the globe-trotting sophisticate

Favorite look: sheer black lace dress on Bruna. Bright purple drop-waist dress, India-inspired pieces

Overheard: “Those lace headwraps are just beyond.”

Front row: Zac Posen! Socials galore

Sitting next to: The Fashion TV team

Soundtrack highlights: Samba music!

Gifts/Goodiebags: n/a

Grade: A