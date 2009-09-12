NY Fashion Week 09: Ohne Titel

Name: Elizabeth Monson

Title: Content Coordinator

Designer: Ohne Titel

Describe the collection in one sentence: Contours, shapes, layers

Who is wearing this collection: Adventurous dressers and fashion fanatics.

Favorite look: Multi-colored knit dress and skirt– amazing crazy knits.

Overheard: “We are startin in 5 minutes. You can sit then.”

Front row: CFDA/Vogue types, Tavi!

Sitting next to: Catherine N. Hanson

Soundtrack highlights: Love the music, it’s a little Latin, very soothing.

Gifts/Goodiebags: Nope

Grade: B+

Karlie, Abbey Lee, Hanne, Kim Noorda all walked- amazing