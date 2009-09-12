NY Fashion Week 09: Ohne Titel

Name: Elizabeth Monson
Title: Content Coordinator
Designer: Ohne Titel
Describe the collection in one sentence: Contours, shapes, layers
Who is wearing this collection: Adventurous dressers and fashion fanatics.
Favorite look: Multi-colored knit dress and skirt– amazing crazy knits.
Overheard: “We are startin in 5 minutes. You can sit then.”
Front row: CFDA/Vogue types, Tavi!
Sitting next to: Catherine N. Hanson
Soundtrack highlights: Love the music, it’s a little Latin, very soothing.
Gifts/Goodiebags: Nope
Grade: B+
Karlie, Abbey Lee, Hanne, Kim Noorda all walked- amazing