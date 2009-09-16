NY Fashion Week 09: Nanette Lepore Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Elizabeth Monson

Title: Content Coordinator

Designer: Nanette Lepore



Describe the collection in one sentence: colorful, optimistic, mixed prints, wearable



Who is wearing this collection: someone with a smile on their face

Favorite look: knit, striped one shoulder dress

Overheard: “Someone opened the perfume- gross.”

Front row: LC, Bill Cunningham, Mickey from Paper

Sitting next to: Janice Chou from StyleCaster

Soundtrack highlights: not sure, it was upbeat

Gifts/Goodiebags: mini Nanette by Nanette Lepore perfume

Grade: B