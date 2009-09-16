NY Fashion Week 09: Nanette Lepore Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Elizabeth Monson
Title: Content Coordinator
Designer: Nanette Lepore
Describe the collection in one sentence: colorful, optimistic, mixed prints, wearable
Who is wearing this collection: someone with a smile on their face
Favorite look: knit, striped one shoulder dress
Overheard: “Someone opened the perfume- gross.”
Front row: LC, Bill Cunningham, Mickey from Paper
Sitting next to: Janice Chou from StyleCaster
Soundtrack highlights: not sure, it was upbeat
Gifts/Goodiebags: mini Nanette by Nanette Lepore perfume
Grade: B