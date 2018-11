Name: Jessica Karcher

Title: Market Editor

Designer: Milly

Describe the collection in one sentence: Pretty punk with a bit of retro.

Who is wearing this collection: Preppy girls with an edge.



Favorite look: Pink gold brocade with black and white top and tan jacket.

Overheard: Her new jewelry line is fun.

Front row: Tinsley Mortimer



Sitting next to: A man in a suit.

Soundtrack highlights: Very upbeat.

Gifts/Goodiebags: None

Grade: A

