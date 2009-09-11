NY Fashion Week 09: Luca Luca

Name: Elizabeth Monson

Title: Content Coordinator

Designer: Luca Luca

Describe the collection in one sentence: A little bit older, a little euro

Who is wearing this collection? Lady @ lunch in Tribeca

Favorite look: Pink sunburst pleated dress

Overheard: “I don’t know who she is, I’m just taking her picture.”

Front Row:Tiffany Amber Thiesen, Tins, Nicky Hilton, Estelle (Is that her?)

Sitting next to: Karchy!

Soundtrack highlights: do it do it doi it now…

Gifts/Goodiebags: N/A Fuji water H2O

Grade: B-

Photos by Mark Iantosca