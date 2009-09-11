NY Fashion Week 09: Luca Luca

Name: Elizabeth Monson
Title: Content Coordinator
Designer: Luca Luca
Describe the collection in one sentence: A little bit older, a little euro
Who is wearing this collection? Lady @ lunch in Tribeca
Favorite look: Pink sunburst pleated dress
Overheard: “I don’t know who she is, I’m just taking her picture.”
Front Row:Tiffany Amber Thiesen, Tins, Nicky Hilton, Estelle (Is that her?)
Sitting next to: Karchy!
Soundtrack highlights: do it do it doi it now…
Gifts/Goodiebags: N/A Fuji water H2O
Grade: B-
Photos by Mark Iantosca