NY Fashion Week 09: Lewis Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Elizabeth Monson
Title: Content Coordinator
Designer: Lewis
Describe the collection in one sentence: Coney Island fantasy
Who is wearing this collection: cute, fun girls you want to be friends with (so you can share their closet)
Favorite look: Pink and white flower dress
Overheard: Buzz about the free Swatches downstairs @SwatchUS
Front row: Presentation – editors- Teen Vogue, Nylon, etc.
Sitting next to: Meg Cuna, Carol Han
Soundtrack highlights: Her short film- so cute!
Gifts/Goodiebags: KO nail polish, Darphin lip balm
Grade: A
Photos: Jayne Scalisi