NY Fashion Week 09: Lewis Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Elizabeth Monson

Title: Content Coordinator

Designer: Lewis

Describe the collection in one sentence: Coney Island fantasy

Who is wearing this collection: cute, fun girls you want to be friends with (so you can share their closet)

Favorite look: Pink and white flower dress

Overheard: Buzz about the free Swatches downstairs @SwatchUS

Front row: Presentation – editors- Teen Vogue, Nylon, etc.

Sitting next to: Meg Cuna, Carol Han

Soundtrack highlights: Her short film- so cute!

Gifts/Goodiebags: KO nail polish, Darphin lip balm

Grade: A

Photos: Jayne Scalisi