NY Fashion Week 09: Koi Suwannagate Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Jessica Karcher
Title: Market Editor
Designer: Koi Suwannagate
Describe the collection in one sentence: Beautiful! Florals in prints and 3D.
Who is wearing this collection: Women who like elegant statement pieces.
Favorite look: Sheer top with 3D florals in black and white.
Overheard: Stunning!
Front row: Presentation style at an art gallery.
Sitting next to: I brought my mom.
Soundtrack highlights: A song from The Godfather– super annoying.
Gifts/Goodiebags: A book and face mineral water spray.
Grade: A+
Images: Style.com