NY Fashion Week 09: Koi Suwannagate Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Jessica Karcher

Title: Market Editor

Designer: Koi Suwannagate

Describe the collection in one sentence: Beautiful! Florals in prints and 3D.

Who is wearing this collection: Women who like elegant statement pieces.



Favorite look: Sheer top with 3D florals in black and white.

Overheard: Stunning!

Front row: Presentation style at an art gallery.

Sitting next to: I brought my mom.



Soundtrack highlights: A song from The Godfather– super annoying.

Gifts/Goodiebags: A book and face mineral water spray.

Grade: A+

Images: Style.com