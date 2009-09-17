NY Fashion Week 09: Halston Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Meg Cuna
Title: Chief Content Officer
Designer: Halston– Mario Schwab’s debut
Describe the collecton in one sentence: Familiar and classic summer staples in delicious luxe fabrics.
Who is wearing this collection: Rachel Zoe clientele list- for sure!
Favorite look: Poppy strapless floor length gown with a deep ruffle hem.
Overheard: It was so still and quiet, it felt like a museum.
Front row: Presentation in the showroom.
Sitting next to: Catching up with one of my faves, PJ Pascual.
Soundtrack highlights: Soft whispers.
Gifts/Goodiebags: Five minutes of calm in my hectic day.
Grade: B