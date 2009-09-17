NY Fashion Week 09: Halston Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Meg Cuna

Title: Chief Content Officer

Designer: Halston– Mario Schwab’s debut

Describe the collecton in one sentence: Familiar and classic summer staples in delicious luxe fabrics.

Who is wearing this collection: Rachel Zoe clientele list- for sure!

Favorite look: Poppy strapless floor length gown with a deep ruffle hem.

Overheard: It was so still and quiet, it felt like a museum.

Front row: Presentation in the showroom.

Sitting next to: Catching up with one of my faves, PJ Pascual.

Soundtrack highlights: Soft whispers.

Gifts/Goodiebags: Five minutes of calm in my hectic day.

Grade: B