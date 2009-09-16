NY Fashion Week 09: Geren Ford Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Elizabeth Monson

Title: Content Coordinator

Designer: Geren Ford

Describe the collection in one sentence: the usual silk basics and suede and jeans

Who is wearing this collection: girls who love to shop- Shopbop/Intermix types

Favorite look: leather shorts and pleated white top- I NEED LEATHER SHORTS!

Overheard: “I have Tiffani Thiessen out back, should I bring her through?”

Front row: Tiffani Thiessen, Marina Laroude, Style.com

Sitting next to: all alone in the 2nd row!

Soundtrack highlights: cover of “When Doves Cry”- nothing like the original

Gifts/Goodiebags: Nope

Grade: B