NY Fashion Week 09: Geren Ford Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Elizabeth Monson
Title: Content Coordinator
Designer: Geren Ford
Describe the collection in one sentence: the usual silk basics and suede and jeans
Who is wearing this collection: girls who love to shop- Shopbop/Intermix types
Favorite look: leather shorts and pleated white top- I NEED LEATHER SHORTS!
Overheard: “I have Tiffani Thiessen out back, should I bring her through?”
Front row: Tiffani Thiessen, Marina Laroude, Style.com
Sitting next to: all alone in the 2nd row!
Soundtrack highlights: cover of “When Doves Cry”- nothing like the original
Gifts/Goodiebags: Nope
Grade: B