NY Fashion Week 09: Erin Wasson X RVCA

Name: Elizabeth Monson
Title: Content Coordinator
Designer: Erin Wasson X RVCA
Describe the collection in one sentence: Exactly as you would expect– but more magical.
Who is wearing this collection? A hippie who likes Burning Man AND Renaissance fairs.
Favorite look: Freja‘s sequin crop shirt and low-slung jeans.
Overheard: Camera shutters going nuts over Momsen.
Front row: RVCA types- hot boys and bleach-blonde girls, Bruce Willis, Taylor Momsen, Alexa Chung.
Sitting next to: StyleCaster’s Rachel Adler– Happy Birthday!
Soundtrack highlights: Live performance by Gang Gang Dance
Gifts/Goodiebags: Canvas tote
Grade: C– I wasn’t even into the jewelry, and that’s hard for me