NY Fashion Week 09: Erin Wasson X RVCA

Name: Elizabeth Monson

Title: Content Coordinator

Designer: Erin Wasson X RVCA

Describe the collection in one sentence: Exactly as you would expect– but more magical.

Who is wearing this collection? A hippie who likes Burning Man AND Renaissance fairs.

Favorite look: Freja‘s sequin crop shirt and low-slung jeans.

Overheard: Camera shutters going nuts over Momsen.

Front row: RVCA types- hot boys and bleach-blonde girls, Bruce Willis, Taylor Momsen, Alexa Chung.

Soundtrack highlights: Live performance by Gang Gang Dance

Gifts/Goodiebags: Canvas tote

Grade: C– I wasn’t even into the jewelry, and that’s hard for me