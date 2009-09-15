StyleCaster
NY Fashion Week 09: Donna Karan Spring/Summer 2010

Meg
by

Name: Meg Cuna

Title: Chief Content Officer

Designer: Donna Karan

Describe the collection in one sentence: The elements: sky, water, wind, sand, earth, and fire!

Who is wearing this collection: Rachel Zoe, Milla Jovovich

Favorite look: Peach/nude chiffon dress

Overheard: “Are you really giving free rides?”

Front row: Joe Zee, Gabby, Rachel Zoe

Sitting next to: Fabsugar’s Samantha Durbin

Soundtrack highlights: Sounds of nature

Gifts/Goodiebags: Donna’s perfume: Cashmere mist

Grade: A+

P.S. DK has an amazing PR Team… We heart you Carla! : )

image

image

image

image

image

