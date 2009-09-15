NY Fashion Week 09: Donna Karan Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Meg Cuna
Title: Chief Content Officer
Designer: Donna Karan
Describe the collection in one sentence: The elements: sky, water, wind, sand, earth, and fire!
Who is wearing this collection: Rachel Zoe, Milla Jovovich
Favorite look: Peach/nude chiffon dress
Overheard: “Are you really giving free rides?”
Front row: Joe Zee, Gabby, Rachel Zoe
Sitting next to: Fabsugar’s Samantha Durbin
Soundtrack highlights: Sounds of nature
Gifts/Goodiebags: Donna’s perfume: Cashmere mist
Grade: A+
P.S. DK has an amazing PR Team… We heart you Carla! : )