NY Fashion Week 09: Cynthia Rowley

Name: Elizabeth Monson
Title: Content Coordinator
Designer: Cynthia Rowley
Describe the collection in one sentence: Shades of beige and pleats, pleats, pleats
Who is wearing this collection? Art lovers and Cynthia herself
Favorite look: Neon pink boxer shorts and boyfriend blazer
Overheard: Sarah Lerfel (girl crush!) speaking French
Front Row: Lauren Bush, Erin (The City)
Sitting next to: My bag, umbrella, raincoat
Soundtrack highlights: Eerie doll music
Gifts/Goodiebags: 1 glass campagne
Grade: B