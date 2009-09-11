NY Fashion Week 09: Cynthia Rowley

Name: Elizabeth Monson

Title: Content Coordinator

Designer: Cynthia Rowley

Describe the collection in one sentence: Shades of beige and pleats, pleats, pleats

Who is wearing this collection? Art lovers and Cynthia herself

Favorite look: Neon pink boxer shorts and boyfriend blazer

Overheard: Sarah Lerfel (girl crush!) speaking French

Front Row: Lauren Bush, Erin (The City)

Sitting next to: My bag, umbrella, raincoat

Soundtrack highlights: Eerie doll music

Gifts/Goodiebags: 1 glass campagne

Grade: B