NY Fashion Week 09: Costello Tagliapietra

Name: Elizabeth Monson

Title: Content Coordinator

Designer: Costello Tagliapietra

Describe the collection in one sentence: Soft, draped AirDyed silks and jerseys

Who is wearing this collection? Me, hopefully– if I were more avant-garde.

Favorite look: Green star-print silk plunge-neck dress. Love! *****

Overheard: “Is anyone sitting here?” -lots of standing room

Front row: Hamish Bowles, Julia Frakes, Leigh Lezark

Soundtrack highlights: DJ’ed by the MisShapes

Gifts/Goodiebags: AirDyed silk hobo bag, hair product

Grade: A-