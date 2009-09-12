NY Fashion Week 09: Costello Tagliapietra

Name: Elizabeth Monson
Title: Content Coordinator
Designer: Costello Tagliapietra
Describe the collection in one sentence: Soft, draped AirDyed silks and jerseys
Who is wearing this collection? Me, hopefully– if I were more avant-garde.
Favorite look: Green star-print silk plunge-neck dress. Love! *****
Overheard: “Is anyone sitting here?” -lots of standing room
Front row: Hamish Bowles, Julia Frakes, Leigh Lezark
Sitting nest to: ??
Soundtrack highlights: DJ’ed by the MisShapes
Gifts/Goodiebags: AirDyed silk hobo bag, hair product
Grade: A-