Name: Jessica Karcher

Title: Market Editor

Designer: Christian Siriano

Describe the collection in one sentence: drama for day and night

Favorite look: Blue printed skirt and shirt

Overheard: “Is that Blake Lively?” (It wasn’t.)

Front row: Tim Gunn, Tory Spelling, Nina Garcia, Mena Suvari

Sitting next to: Ari Goldberg and Haley Mufson

Gifts/Goodiebags: nope

Grade: B-

Images: WWD.com