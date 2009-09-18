NY Fashion Week 09: Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Carol Han

Title: Executive Fashion Director

Designer: Carolina Herrera

Describe the collection in one sentence: Classic, sophisticated Herrera with a few surprising new shapes.

Who is wearing this collection: The girl who is successfuly riding the line between clean womanly sophistication and youthful energy.

Favorite look: Purple floor length gown, bronze one-shoulder STUNNER.

Overheard: “Did you read that Mario Grauso (president of the company) is leaving??”

Front row: Editor central.

Sitting next to: Jessica Karcher (our market editor!)



Soundtrack highlights: Latin music



Gifts/Goodiebags: n/a

Grade: A-

Images: Style.com