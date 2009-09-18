NY Fashion Week 09: Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Carol Han
Title: Executive Fashion Director
Designer: Carolina Herrera
Describe the collection in one sentence: Classic, sophisticated Herrera with a few surprising new shapes.
Who is wearing this collection: The girl who is successfuly riding the line between clean womanly sophistication and youthful energy.
Favorite look: Purple floor length gown, bronze one-shoulder STUNNER.
Overheard: “Did you read that Mario Grauso (president of the company) is leaving??”
Front row: Editor central.
Sitting next to: Jessica Karcher (our market editor!)
Soundtrack highlights: Latin music
Gifts/Goodiebags: n/a
Grade: A-
Images: Style.com