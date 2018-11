Name: Elizabeth Monson

Title: Content Coordinator

Designer: Black Fleece – Brooke Brothers

Describe the collection in one sentence: Thom Browne went into Brook’s archives, revamped

Who is wearing this collection: ironic preppies

Favorite look: peep-toe spectator pumps!

Overheard: Brook’s Brothers is the oldest clothing company in the US

Front row: Me!

Soundtrack highlights: “come on baby, light my fire”

Gifts/Goodiebags: Nope

Grade: B