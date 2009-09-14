NY Fashion Week 09: Araks

Name: Elizabeth Monson
Title: Content Coordinator
Designer: Araks
Describe the collection in one sentence: “Inspired by Rachel Finestein” – school boys
Who is wearing this collection? conservative, creative types
Favorite look: floral button-up with blazer and shorts
Overheard: “I wish we could have held it upstairs in the room with the lock collections.” Held at the society for mechanics.
Front row: presentation
Sitting next to: with photographer Mark Iantosca
Soundtrack highlights: Bill Fay- ” We want you to stay”
Gifts/Goodiebags: I took a brochure for the general society of Mechanics & Tradesmen
Grade: B+
* great jewelry by House of Lavande