Name: Jessica Karcher

Title: Market Editor

Designer: Anna Sui

Describe the collection in one sentence: Circus elements and floral prints.

Who is wearing this collection: Eclectic bohos.

Favorite look: Band jacket with shorts.

Overheard: “Someone stole my gift.”

Front row: Patrick Demarchelier.

Sitting next to: Michelle–Fab JTM.

Soundtrack highlights: 80s Rock.

Gifts/Goodiebags: An empty box and sample of perfume.

Grade: A-