NY Fashion Week 09: Ann Taylor Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Meg Cuna
Title: Chief Content Officer
Designer: Ann Taylor
Describe the collection in one sentence: Simple, chic, elegant.
Who is wearing this collection: It seems like everyone is interested in the “new” Ann Taylor (by the amazing turnout).
Favorite look: All of the LBD’s.
Overheard: “Serious celebrity front row.”
Front row: Mena Suvari, Vanessa Williams, Joy Bryant, Gretchen Mol, Jennifer Esposito, Kelly Bensimon, Carol Ha
Sitting Next to: Lily van der Woodsen Kelly Rutherford, Carol Han, Lynette Pone from Lucky magazine.
Soundtracks: ?
Gifts/Goodiebags: Pearl necklace on a black ribbon.
Grade: B