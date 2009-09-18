NY Fashion Week 09: Ann Taylor Spring/Summer 2010

Name: Meg Cuna

Title: Chief Content Officer

Designer: Ann Taylor

Describe the collection in one sentence: Simple, chic, elegant.

Who is wearing this collection: It seems like everyone is interested in the “new” Ann Taylor (by the amazing turnout).

Favorite look: All of the LBD’s.

Overheard: “Serious celebrity front row.”

Front row: Mena Suvari, Vanessa Williams, Joy Bryant, Gretchen Mol, Jennifer Esposito, Kelly Bensimon, Carol Ha

Sitting Next to: Lily van der Woodsen Kelly Rutherford, Carol Han, Lynette Pone from Lucky magazine.

Soundtracks: ?

Gifts/Goodiebags: Pearl necklace on a black ribbon.

Grade: B