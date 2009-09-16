NY Fashion Week 09: Allison Parris Spring/Summer 2010

When you were a little girl, you automatically related to Disney princesses…whether it be Jasmine for her penchant for harem pants, or Belle because she goes for the slightly ungroomed man, one usually stood out among the rest. As for designer Allison Parris…I’m guessing she has a Snow White pillow somewhere in the back of her closet. Parris’ Spring 2010 collection was sweet and light, to a point where I thought deer and perhaps a bird or two would follow the models down the runway. (I should say that I mean this in a totally good and complimentary way.)

Allison Parris, known for a pretty pastel palette and light, summer dresses, first showed just over a year ago. The collection was inspired by the 1940’s; fittingly, the show played a variation of “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” as the soundtrack. Parris’ new collection is full of short, full skirts with leaf appliques and tight-laced bodices; something that perhaps a fair-skinned domestic beauty might make herself…if said someone didn’t mind showing some cleavage. Everything is hand-embroidered, completely wearable, and perfect for picnics, strolls through forests with dwarves, and perhaps hiding from a poisoned apple or two.

Personal favorites included an all-lace number, light on the lace and leaving little to the imagination, and a laser-cut leather dress with an exposed zipper. (I’m a sucker for an exposed zipper.) Plenty of sundresses, miles of leg, and a few really yummy-looking cardigans.

The best part about Allison Parris is the line uses sustainable, all-organic cotton and repurposed fabric. Which is sort of something a Disney princes would do…would she not?

Photos: Andrew Katzowitz