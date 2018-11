Name: Jessica Karcher

Title: Market Editor

Designer: Alice + Olivia

Describe the collection in one sentence: for a good time wear A+O

Who is wearing this collection: party girls

Favorite look: dusty rose jacket, gray top with black pants

Overheard: great space

Front row: Tinsley Mortimer made an appearance

Sitting next to: standing next to everyone- love presentations!

Soundtrack highlights: The Plastiscines performed

Gifts/Goodiebags: (above) Isn’t that enough?

Grade: A