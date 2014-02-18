The 50 Best Shoes From New York Fashion Week

While new clothing trends get the bulk of the attention during New York Fashion Week, shoes are a girl’s best friend for a reason, as we spent the bulk of the week looking down at the fabulous footwear on the runways.
MORE: Are Kendall Jenner and Anna Wintour besties now?
Lots of exciting shoe trends emerged from New York this season—the most prominent being flats. Proenza Schouler showed flat lug-sole shoes, a huge departure from the designer duo’s usual sky-high stiletto fare. Flats were similarly in vogue at Calvin Klein, with Creative Director Francisco Costa showing grunge-inspired flat lace-up boots with his knitwear heavy collection.
MORE: 30 Black Models Who Made History
High heel lovers shouldn’t fret, however, as there will be plenty of options come Fall. Manolo Blahnik showed his collection during New York during Fashion Week for the first time this season, and naturally, there were more than a few stilettos on offer. Our favorite? A classic pink pump decked out in pom-pons.
MORE: The 30 Best Street Style Pics from NYFW
On the runway at Jason Wu, there were pointy-toe T-strap stilettos channeling Marlene Dietrich. And Prabal Gurung showed seriously sexy black stiletto sandals with crystal embellishments at the ankle.
If we have to choose one breakout shoe of the season, it’ll have to be the retro go-go boots showed by Marc Jacobs, with variations in metallics and exotic leathers like ostrich. We can only guess that they’ll begin popping up in every magazine editorial as soon as editors can get their hands on a pair. And with good reason, because seriously, who doesn’t love a go-go boot?
ALEXANDER WANG: Alexander Wang showed over-the-knee futuristic riding boots that are sure to be an "it" item come fall.
ALEXANDER WANG (continued): The designer also did a take on cowboy boots. His version were mules.
ALICE & OLIVIA: For Fall, Stacey Bendet, the designer and founder of Alice & Olivia, showed jewel-encrusted kitten heels paired with ladylike clothes.
ALTUZARRA: With a minimalist collection, all about color, Alutzarra showed cut-out, right-below-the-knee boots, that screamed sexy.
THOM BROWNE: Designer Thom Browne headed to a Renaissance church for inspiration for his Fall 2014 show, and the shoes on his runway were equally decadent.
THOM BROWNE (continued): Lace-up ankle boots were decked out in gold.
CALVIN KLEIN: Calvin Klein Creative Director Francisco Costa showed flat lug-sole boots on the runway this season, combining both comfort and cool factor.
ZERO BY MARIA CORNEJO: Ankle boots were trimmed in goat hair and came with a small wedge heels on Maria Cornejo's Fall 2014 runway.
OSCAR DE LA RENTA: No suprise here, the stilettos on Oscar de La Renta's runway were all about glamour.
OSCAR DE LA RENTA (continued): Some shoes were also accessorized with jewels and feathers.
DONNA KARAN: At her 30th anniversary show, Donna Karan showed sleek, thigh-high boots.
DONNA KARAN (continued): There were also grey suede cut-out ankle boots on the runway.
HELMUT LANG: On the Helmut Lang runway there were flat creeper shoes which took their cues from the 1980s.
CAROLINA HERRERA: Carolina Herrera showed low kitten heels that tied at the ankle.
TOMMY HILFIGER: There were street ready versions of mountain boots (with a wedge) on the runway at Tommy Hilfiger this season.
ICB: Prabal Gurung showed low-heeled motorcylce boots on the ICB runway this season.
J.CREW: For fall, J.Crew enthusiasts have patterned stilettos to look forward to.
J.CREW (continued): There were also floral options, like this pair.
J.MENDEL: Gilles Mendel never shies away from glamour, shoes included. This season was all about lace footwear, perfect for evening.
MARC JACOBS: Marc Jacobs paired mod boots (like this ostrich pair trimmed in silver) with his Space Age, 1960s-inspired collection.
MARC JACOBS (continued): There were also over-the-knee versions of the go-go boots.
JASON WU: On the Jason Wu runway there were ladylike t-strap stilettos that felt like an ode to Marlene Dietrich, one of Wu's inspirations this season.
KATE SPADE: At Kate Spade's Fall presentation there were leopard and patent leather loafers.
MANOLO BLAHNIK: Shoe guru Manolo Blahnik presented his collection for the first time in New York this season. While there were a plethora of options, one of our favorites was this classic heel bedecked in pom-poms.
MARC BY MARC JACOBS: These Wicked Witch of the West inspired shoes were made chic by Marc Jacobs.
MARCHESA: Leave it to Marchesa designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig to show sky-high glamourous high heels, that only stiletto veterans could possibly wear. Still, you have to admit, they are gorgeous.
OPENING CEREMONY: These boots on the runway at Opening Ceremony are the ultimate wear-with-everything investment.
MICHAEL KORS: Michael Kors showed a 1970s Stevie Knicks inspired collection, complemented perfectly with these platform slingbacks.
PETER SOM: On Peter Som's runway were these too chic for words riding boots in caramel leather.
PETER SOM (continued): There were also flat leopard ankle boots.
3.1 PHILLIP LIM: Minimalist, and futuristic, these ankle boots on the runway at Phillip Lim are sure to be a retail hit.
3.1 PHILLIP LIM (continued): There were also these glossy white boots with black heels.
PRABAL GURUNG: It was all about sexy sandals with crystal embellishments on the runway at Prabal Gurung.
RAG & BONE: On the runway at Rag & Bone were ankle boots trimmed in shearling.
RAG & BONE (continued): There were also baby blue boots with navy detailing.
RALPH LAUREN: There were high-heeled hiking boots on the runway at Ralph Lauren this season.
RODARTE: Designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy paired stiletto sandals on their runway this season with socks.
RODARTE (continued): There were also lace-up and slingback versions of the flatform.
NARCISO RODRIGUEZ: Designer Narciso Rodriguez paired his minimalist collection with color-blocked heels, like these, this season.
NARCISO RODRIGUEZ (continued): There were also sexy heels done in orange, the big statement color on Rodriguez's runway this season.
PROENZA SCHOULER: Designer duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez surprised everyone this season by showing flats on the runway.
JEREMY SCOTT: Designer Jeremy Scott was inpsired by athletic gear (all too clearly) when designing footwear for his Fall 2014 collection.
JEREMY SCOTT: Another version of the high-heeled sneaker on the runway at Jeremy Scott.
SUNO: The flat lace-up shoes on the runway at Suno, came with just the right amount of edge.
CHRISTIAN SIRIANO: These high-heels on the runway at Christian Siriano came bedecked in beading and rhinestones.
THAKOON: The ankle boots on the Thakoon runway were created in exotics like alligator and snakeskin.
THEORY: Olivier Theyskens kept the shoes simple on the Theory runway. Are white pumps the new black pumps?
TORY BURCH: It was lace-up heels paired with thick wool socks on the runway at Tory Burch this season (consider us inspired for Fall).
VICTORIA BECKHAM: It is hard to imagine Victoria Beckham ever personally wearing flats, but she showed brogues on her Fall 2014 runway.
DIANE VON FURSTENBERG: Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the wrap dress, Diane Von Furstenberg put on a runway show that felt more like a party. And these shoes that came down the runway are the ultimate party shoes.