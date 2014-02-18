The 50 Best Shoes From New York Fashion Week

While new clothing trends get the bulk of the attention during New York Fashion Week, shoes are a girl’s best friend for a reason, as we spent the bulk of the week looking down at the fabulous footwear on the runways.

Lots of exciting shoe trends emerged from New York this season—the most prominent being flats. Proenza Schouler showed flat lug-sole shoes, a huge departure from the designer duo’s usual sky-high stiletto fare. Flats were similarly in vogue at Calvin Klein, with Creative Director Francisco Costa showing grunge-inspired flat lace-up boots with his knitwear heavy collection.

High heel lovers shouldn’t fret, however, as there will be plenty of options come Fall. Manolo Blahnik showed his collection during New York during Fashion Week for the first time this season, and naturally, there were more than a few stilettos on offer. Our favorite? A classic pink pump decked out in pom-pons.

On the runway at Jason Wu, there were pointy-toe T-strap stilettos channeling Marlene Dietrich. And Prabal Gurung showed seriously sexy black stiletto sandals with crystal embellishments at the ankle.

If we have to choose one breakout shoe of the season, it’ll have to be the retro go-go boots showed by Marc Jacobs, with variations in metallics and exotic leathers like ostrich. We can only guess that they’ll begin popping up in every magazine editorial as soon as editors can get their hands on a pair. And with good reason, because seriously, who doesn’t love a go-go boot?