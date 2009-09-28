StyleCaster
NY Ballet: The New Season of American Ballet Theatre and 5 Dance-Inspired Sartorial Choices

Most little girls have had a brief affair with ballet; plies, ronde de jambes, strict French madames, and itchy tutus. (I had a particularly awesome leotard with a panda blowing bubble gum.) Then we get older and realize we can’t all be ballerinas due to things like dedication and genetics. Well, luckily with fall coming you can indulge your inner dancer by dragging your friends to Swan Lake or a variety of other productions, or by interpreting these five pieces; think tulle, lace, and grace.

image

Dolce & Gabbana showed just how wearable ballerina-inspired pieces could be.

image

Jennifer Ouellette wide basic satin headband, $70, at barneys.com

image

Philosophy Di Alberta Ferretti pipe detailed chiffon dress, $1295, at net-a-porter.com

image

Future Classics open back raglan cardi, $536, at lagarconne.com

image

Forever21 mesh dot-tiered skirt, $14.80, at Forever21.com

image

Topshop washed leather shoulder bag in pale pink, $170, at topshop.com

