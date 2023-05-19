Nuuly’s Plus Size Clothing Rental Selection Just Got A Whole Lot Better

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

At this point, you probably know someone who swears by a clothing rental service—it might even be you. Temporarily owning clothes and participating in a circular fashion economy has transformed the way people approach getting dressed. It’s easier than ever to experiment with new styles and meet the dress code for formal occasions. The options for plus-size styles, however, are often more limited when it comes to rental services—Nuuly is working to change that. Nuuly’s plus-size clothing rental service just got a major upgrade with the introduction of a new line from Eloquii.

In case you’re not already familiar, Nuuly is a leading rental subscription service that allows you to rent and swap six pieces of clothing a month for $98. The service launched in 2019 and has since grown to a subscriber base of over 150,000 people. Nuuly is an extension of Urban Outfitters Inc. so you’ll find the majority of the rental selection coming from brands like Free People, Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie. In addition to these brands, Nuuly features brands that have strong inclusive size offerings like Good American, Hutch and Selkie, to name a few, in sizes ranging from 00-40. The addition of Eloquii backs Nuuly’s commitment to expanding plus-size brands and choices on the platform.

Eloquii is a fashion retailer that exclusively makes trend-driven plus-size styles—the brand works off of the belief that fashion does not end at a size 12. With the new partnership between Eloquii and Nuuly, you’ll now be able to rent a selection of these pieces every month with a Nuuly membership.

“At Nuuly, we’re committed to expanding fashion horizons for everybody, offering styles tailored specifically to what our subscribers love and that prove durable for many wears. We’re excited to provide Nuuly rental subscribers exclusive access to Eloquii’s fashion-forward clothing, expanding our everyday, workwear, and occasion dressing options in sizes 14+,” says Sky Pollard, the Head of Product at Nuuly.

The Eloquii x Nuuly collection launches with 25 styles that range from being appropriate for the office to a night out. If you’ve been trying to find looks for all of the summer events and weddings on your calendar, this could be your golden opportunity. Highlights from the selection include a fabulous one-shoulder fringe dress, a sparkly cargo jumpsuit and the perfect tailored wide-leg pants. The initial 25 pieces from the Eloquii collection on Nuuly will be available in sizes 14-32. New pieces and exclusive styles to Nuuly will be added continuously over the next few months so you can continue to keep your wardrobe fresh.

With summer on its way, now is a great chance to expand your wardrobe and experiment with a new style. Keep scrolling for a few rentable highlights from the collection.

Off-The-Shoulder Pleated Dress

The sleeves on this pleated dress are incredible. This would be a great pick for a wedding or a special event.

Mia Tailored Asymmetrical Vest

This vest works for both the office and your weekend plans. Layer it over a blouse for a chillier day.

Sequin Cargo Jumpsuit

This sequin jumpsuit is the ultimate piece to wear for a night out. You’ll be showered in compliments all night.

One-Shoulder Fringe Wrap Dress

You’ll want to dance the night away in this hot pink fringe dress.

