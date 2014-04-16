How To Make Nutella Stuffed Pancake French Toast (Yes, It’s a Thing)

Pancakes or french toast? Why just choose one? Looking to create the ultimate decadent brunch? Look no further than pancake french toast stuffed with nutella and strawberries. Is your mouth-watering yet? Yes, ours too. Here’s how to make this beyond awesome creation yourself at home. Yes, brunch will never be the same.

Pancake French Toast Stuffed With Nutella and Strawberries

Ingredients

4 thick slices of leftover brioche bread (about 2 inches thick)

1 cup bisquick mix

1 egg

½ cup milk

4 large strawberries, sliced thinly

8 heaping tbsp Nutella

Directions

In a bowl, mix bisquick, egg, and milk until only small lumps remain. Take the brioche bread and with a sharp knife, make a deep slit into and along the length of the bread, so that you create a pocket to stuff with Nutella and strawberries. Make sure the other three sides of the bread remain closed. Only one side should be open from the knife cut. Stuff bread with 2 tbsp of Nutella and slices of strawberries. Dip both sides of bread with pancake batter. Place onto heated skillet and cook on both sides until pancake batter is fully cooked. You may also need to gently place the edges of the bread on the skillet for a few seconds to cook any batter that is on the edges of the bread. Serve immediately.

