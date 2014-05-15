The 5 Best Nutella Recipes Ever

If there’s one slightly off-the-beaten-path food rule to live by, it’s that practically everything tastes better with a little bit of Nutella. The cult hazelnut chocolate spread is a dessert lovers dream, and something we can’t get enough of.

Here, our five favorite recipes that all use Nutella. Happy cooking (just try not to eat all of the Nutella with a spoon.)



NUTELLA DONUTS

After you make these donuts topped with Nutella glaze, your average donut will just never seem quite as good. Click here for the recipe.



CHOCOLATE NUTELLA CUPS

Basically like peanut butter cups filled with Nutella, we won’t judge you if you eat the whole plate of these yourself. Click here for the recipe.



NUTELLA CHOCOLATE PIZZA

Nutella pizza? It’s a thing, and it’s amazing. Combining pizza dough, Nutella, chocolate, and hazelnuts, this is one decadent recipe if we do say so. Click here for the recipe.

NUTELLA PUDDING

A relatively healthy Nutella dessert? Sign us up. This chilled pudding is the perfect finish to dinner when you don’t want to indulge too much. Click here for the recipe.



CHOCOLATE NUTELLA CUPCAKES

The creator of this recipe says that these cupcakes are “better than sex,” and it is kind of hard to argue with her. Click here for the recipe.

