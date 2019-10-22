18 Nut-Free Halloween Candy To Give Out This Year

Scroll To See More Images

Welcome to another round of sp00ky szn, my friends. If you’re planning to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters this year—or just hosting a party and need some sweet treats for guests to snack on—well, mind if we share our recs? Halloween candy doesn’t need to be something you stress over, but with allergies on the rise (and no, we’re not talking about the seasonal kind that makes you sneeze from grass), it’s worth making a point to hand out nut-free Halloween candy this year.

Luckily, there’s plenty of tree nut- and peanut-free Halloween candy to choose from. Many classic Halloween candies happen to be nut-free, while newer brands have also made a point to create choices that are free of nuts and other allergens. You just need to know which ones to look for—and believe us, it can be a real feat to hunt those down. That’s why we’re here to help and keep you from reading the back of candy bags in the name of sp00oky szn!!

Because, yes, you could spend a good chunk of time in supermarket aisles, hoping to find out if the candy was produced in a facility with nuts or not. Or you could just scroll through and see our list of nut-free candy below.

We rounded up 18 popular nut-free Halloween snack options, plus where you can get them on Amazon (and save yourself a trip to the store, all-together).

Laffy Taffy

This stretchy, fruity taffy is a fun choice for nut-free Halloween candy. Buy a mixed bag and let kids pick their favorite flavor.

Skittles

Even with a nut allergy, you can taste the rainbow in a bag of Skittles!

Starburst

Starburst candies might not be vegan (they contain gelatin, made from animal bones), but they’re totally nut-free!

Enjoy Life Halloween Chocolate Minis

These vegan, nut-free chocolate minis are not only nut-free, they’re also gluten-, dairy-, and soy-free. Score!

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Kisses

Good news: Kisses are made in a peanut-free facility, so they’re safe for everyone!

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate

Nut-free trick-or-treaters will need to stay away from many of the Hershey’s chocolate bars, but the milk chocolate bar is a go.

Sour Punch Twists

What kid wouldn’t be excited to dump out their trick-or-treat bag and find a pack of Sour Punch Twists?

Milk Duds

We all know that Milk Duds aren’t duds at all, but I bet most people didn’t know that they’re also nut-free.

Rolos

Rolos have a sticky, caramel-y center, but there are no nuts to be found. Blessed.

Charms Blow Pops

It isn’t a surprise that these bubble gum-filled pops are gluten-free, but it’s still worth remembering come Halloween.

Twizzlers

Love ’em or hate ’em, these classic Twizzlers are totally nut-free.

Free2b Sun Cups

Peanut butter cups are an obvious no-no when it comes to nut-free candy, but these Sunbutter-filled cups are a great alternative.

Smarties

These Smarties candies have been around forever, and they’re worth including in your Halloween candy stash for nostalgia alone.

Hot Tamales

What Hot Tamales lack in nuts, they more than make up for in chewiness and fiery cinnamon flavor.

Mike and Ike

Mike and Ike candies might not be the biggest kid favorite, but that just means more leftovers for you!

Airheads

Airheads are a real treat, and figuring out what the “mystery flavor” is can keep kids busy all Halloween long.

Tootsie Rolls

Original Tootsie Rolls aren’t the most exciting Halloween option, but they’re reliably delicious and nut-free.

Tootsie Pops

All Tootsie Roll Pops are delicious, and all flavors are nut-free!