Nur Khan and Hairstylist Harry Josh’s Spring Fling Party at the Gramercy Park Hotel

If Saturday night’s Spring Fling at the Gramercy Park Hotel is any indication, we can expect a star filled red carpet at tonight’s Costume Institute Gala. The 8th annual Spring Fling, hosted by celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh, took place at the hotel’s Private Roof Club and Garden and the celebrity guest list looked a little something like this: Josh Hartnett, Kate Bosworth (with boyfriend James Rousseau), Liv Tyler, Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, Rachel Zoe, newlyweds Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, Jessica Alba, Mary Kate Olsen, Miranda Kerr with boyfriend Orlando Bloom, Marc Jacobs (who despite a night of partying still turned up fresh faced for his New York Times Talks series on Sunday evening) and models Naomi Campbell and Karolina Kurkova. We wonder if any awkward run-ins took place – after all Kate Bosworth is Orlando Bloom’s ex and Gisele once dated Josh Hartnett. Drama aside, it looks like the perfect pre-cursor for the MET ball this evening.