By the Numbers: The Secrets Behind Lord & Taylor’s Epic Holiday Windows



It’s that time of year again. Every major department store is unveiling their holiday windows, which are grand displays featuring miniature houses, figurines, seasonal decorations and a ton of shoppable products. This year, the windows are particularly spectacular across the globe, and we couldn’t resist finding out a little bit about what it takes to create these displays. We caught up with Roe Palermo, the DVP of Visual Merchandising for Lord & Taylor, who shared plenty of secrets about their holiday windows. Read on to find out the facts—by the numbers!

75 Years: This year marks Lord & Taylor’s 75th annual holiday window unveiling. “It’s truly a gift to New York City,” Palermo explained. “Each scene was inspired by a beautiful picturesque location during the holiday season. Asia, the Alps, and something very close to home: New York City’s Central Park. The best gift you can give to anyone is spending time with your loved ones. These windows illustrate that.”

9 Months: These windows don’t come together overnight. “It’s a complicated process—it’s like having a child!” Palermo joked. “It takes nine months worth of work to get everything to look like this.”

50 People: “We have a great team of people that work on these windows each and everyday. It’s about 50 people who work on the production from design to inspiration to construction to actual presentation for the customer. We have a wonderful sponge artist that did hand painting on each and every one of the miniature houses, we had costume designers that worked on making costumes for the figures in each window, we had a set designer that dealt with every quadrant for all of the floor prints, and then of course carpenters, electricians and animators!”

24 Hours: In case you have a 4 AM urge to take a walk to midtown to check out the windows, never fear because the lights, hydraulics and everything else will be on. No expense is spared in keeping the electricity rolling 24 hours a day.

250 Pounds: In order to truly make the fake snow look realistic, you have to go all out. “It’s over 250 pounds of fake snow, and a lot of glitter! Every night, we would be putting snow down, and saying, ‘It needs more!’ It’s beautiful when the lights hit it, and it really does remind you of the first snow in New York City or anywhere else in the world. Everything looks so picturesque. A little glitter goes a long way — cases and cases of glitter!”

Millions of Dollars: While Palermo couldn’t disclose how much was spent on the windows, it’s been estimated that department stores spend millions of dollars on these displays and staff fees. What she did say, though, is that it’s worth it. “Let’s just say that it’s a lot of labor and a lot of love that goes into these windows. Love is priceless.”

250,000 People: A whopping 250,000 people pass by the Lord & Taylor windows daily. That’s a lot of window shopping.

2,000 Pounds: The displays weigh over 2,000 pounds in total, which means that the snow and glitter alone make up over a tenth of that weight.