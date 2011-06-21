The Number One City For Guys to Live… Based on Hot Girls

Apparently nightlife, sports franchises, career opportunities and girls are the determining factors of an ideal city for Maxim guys. According to the men’s mag, Atlanta ranked # 1, with highest hot girl score, followed by Boston and Los Angeles in the #2 and #3 spots respectively. So at first I thought the criteria Maxim used to determine the best cities in America was a little on the ridiculous side, but if you really think about it, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to say that women would base a lot of their geographical choices on the same factors well, minus the sports (at least for me). Click through to see if your city made the top 10.