Just this week, a new ad surfaced starring former “The X Files” star Gillian Anderson with one really eerie friend—a live eel. Anderson appears naked except for the underwater creature, which is wrapped around her shoulders like a stole. The ad is part of British underwater advocacy organization Fishlove’s ongoing star-filled campaign to protect marine life.
And Gillian isn’t the first star to bare all for cause. There have been, of course, numerous celebs who have taken off their clothes for PETA’s “I’d rather be naked than wear fur” campaign, including Khloe Kardashian, Christy Turlington, and numerous others. Jennifer Aniston regularly appears nude in ads for SmartWater and her own eponymous perfume line.
Click through the gallery to see 13 celebrities who have posed nude for ad campaigns and let us know: Would YOU ever strip down for a cause?
Gillian Anderson
"The X Files" alum took it all off and draped herself in a live eel for sea-friendly organization Fishlove, which works to stop the destruction of underwater ecosystems worldwide.
Eva Mendes
The movie star is one of many famous faces to bare it all as part of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals' "I'd rather go naked" campaign.
Adam Levine
In 2011, the Maroon 5 frontman took it all off—except the strategically-placed hands of his then-girlfriend Anne Vyalitsyna—for a campaign for Everyman, a UK prostate and testicular cancer campaign.
Christy Turlington
The supermodel bared her bum for PETA back in 1994, an image that appeared on a giant billboard above Los Angeles' Sunset Boulevard.
January Jones
The "Mad Men" star posed entirely naked, sans one very chic handbag, for Versace's Spring/Summer 2011 campaign.
Alicia Silverstone
The "Clueless" star, also an avid and outspoken vegan, posed for PETA in 2007.
Kiera Knightley
The face of Chanel posed wearing nothing but a man's cap and a ribbon for one of the brand's many different takes on their Mademoiselle ads.
Taraji B. Henson
The Oscar-nominated star took her turn posing nude for PETA in 2011.
Kate Moss
Perhaps the queen of the nude photograph, supermodel Kate Moss first started taking it off in front of the camera during the early 1990s Calvin Klein Obsession ads, which ended up making her famous almost instantly.
Khloe Kardashian
The elder Kardashian sister tastefully bared all for PETA in 2008. Four years later, when her sister Kim was flour-bombed on the red carpet at an event by a woman associated with the organization, Khloe dropped her ties.
Julianne Moore
The Oscar-nominated actress bared all for Bulgari in 2010, a move which subsequently got the ad banned from billboards in Venice.
Jennifer Aniston
The star who perhaps appears nude in the most ads, the "Friends" graduate took it all off for Smartwater back in 2011. She's also appeared naked in her perfume ads.
Heidi Klum
The supermodel stripped down for beauty brand Astor in 2012, posing in only a colorful presentation of body paint.