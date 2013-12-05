Just this week, a new ad surfaced starring former “The X Files” star Gillian Anderson with one really eerie friend—a live eel. Anderson appears naked except for the underwater creature, which is wrapped around her shoulders like a stole. The ad is part of British underwater advocacy organization Fishlove’s ongoing star-filled campaign to protect marine life.

And Gillian isn’t the first star to bare all for cause. There have been, of course, numerous celebs who have taken off their clothes for PETA’s “I’d rather be naked than wear fur” campaign, including Khloe Kardashian, Christy Turlington, and numerous others. Jennifer Aniston regularly appears nude in ads for SmartWater and her own eponymous perfume line.

Click through the gallery to see 13 celebrities who have posed nude for ad campaigns and let us know: Would YOU ever strip down for a cause?