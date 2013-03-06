NSFW: Rihanna Thanks Prada For Sending Her Boots With A Nearly Naked Instagram Photo

Rihanna is one of the most popular celebrities on Instagram for a reason: The girl just doesn’t hold back. Whether she’s uploading photos of herself smoking blunts, sharing romantic moments with her controversial on-and-off boyfriend Chris Brown, or showing off her latest fashion finds, there’s never a dull moment. Rihanna’s latest provocative picture (above) is actually a “thank you” message to Miuccia Prada, the label’s chief designer. Apparently, Prada designed a pair of custom thigh high boots for the singer, which she was thrilled about, as evidenced by the photo’s accompanying text: “Gotcha bitch tip toeing on my marble flo’!!! Sick ass custom Prada boots! Miuccia you RULE!!! Thank you,” Rihanna wrote. While most of us would have simply bragged about the gift by posting an artful shot of the boots themselves to Instagram, RiRi decided to strip down to her thong underwear and pose in them. No word on who actually took the photo, but our instincts tell us that Brown was likely involved. Whether or not you wanted to see that much of RiRi, you have to admit that it’s pretty cool that she always shows love for designers who send her free stuff. Some stars simply throw the gifts into a closet and never look at them again, but Rihanna regularly sends out her thanks via social media (last month she Instagram’d a Givenchy Nightingale bag with a message of appreciation). Just as a side note, there’s no one else who could pull off these boots like her. What do you think of Rihanna’s provocative Instagram habits? Related: Instagram Insanity: 15 of Rihanna’s Most Provocative Pictures